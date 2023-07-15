Maria Zakharova - Assassination Attempts - It seems this is how the Western 'Guardians of Freedom' Treat anyone Dissenting from their US NATO Fantasy

I talk about the assassination plot against my colleague and Editor in Chief. It seems this is how the western "guardians of freedom" Treat anyone dissenting from their US NATO fantasy.

Cynthia, I also posted another video from one of the women (Margarita), that Maria is talking about, with full description of what happened and to the men involved, with the Ukrainian SBU plotted attack on these 2 women. https://www.brighteon.com/14b81bf6-9087-4c43-9750-61a31d1089b2









