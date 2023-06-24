A haunting.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored footage by Michael Hur of different hauntings and what they are actually are and what not to do. Rebuke any entity in Jesus name. These entities are part of Satan's army, in time they will be free to manifest to all. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal is his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.