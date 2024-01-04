Epstein Case Prompts the Question: Is Pedophilia Rampant in All Power Circles?

On Wednesday, a judge unsealed the names of dozens of people who appeared in testimony or depositions connected to a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Perhaps the biggest names on the list, although old news, are former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Epstein’s name has become synonymous with the evil act of pedophilia, but it’s likely he’s the tiny tip of an iceberg that beneath the surface is far more pervasive, convoluted, and darker than most people realize. In today’s show, we look at a number of news events indicating that pedophilia is rampant in all power circles.

Other stories in this episode include:

@ 12:15| How deep does the pedophilia rabbit hole go?

@ 23:25 | The man in charge of America’s borders — over which thousands of people cross unimpeded daily — may finally face impeachment;

@ 33:45 | John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski and TNA’s Gary Benoit discuss The New American’s Freedom Index.