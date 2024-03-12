Guy Smith: Founder of the Gun Facts Project | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

In this episode of the Spread Great Ideas Podcast, we welcome Guy Smith, a seasoned researcher with over 25 years in gun control policy and the founder of the Gun Facts Project.





Who Is Guy Smith?





Guy Smith is a notable expert in gun control policy research, dedicating his career to the empirical study of gun laws and their societal effects.





With a foundation in public policy and sociology, Smith advocates for policies informed by data over ideology.





His work provides in-depth analysis of gun violence, influenced by socio-economic and cultural factors, aiming to foster a balanced dialogue through evidence-based conclusions.





Key Takeaways





- Data-Driven Policy Making: Emphasizing the importance of empirical evidence in forming policies, Smith’s approach advocates for informed decision-making in the realm of gun control and beyond.

- Critical Thinking and Skepticism: Smith champions the need for critical analysis in the face of politicized narratives, encouraging a thoughtful examination of data across various issues.

- Localized Nature of Gun Violence: Highlighting the concentration of gun violence in specific areas, Smith suggests that targeted interventions could be more effective than broad policies.

- Impact of Social and Demographic Factors: The discussion sheds light on how community characteristics and demographic factors play a role in violence and suicide rates, pointing to the need for comprehensive policy strategies.





Favorite Guy Smith Quote:

“What I wish of any person in any field of political thinking is: be rationally skeptical. You don’t have to be a denier. You don’t have to be a disbeliever, you just have to go: What does the data really tell us?”





Additional Resources





- Gun Facts: https://www.gunfacts.info/

- Guns and Control: A Nonpartisan Guide to Understanding Mass Public Shootings, Gun Accidents, Crime, Public Carry, Suicides, Defensive Use, and More, by Guy Smith: https://www.amazon.com/Guns-Control-N...





⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰





0:00 - Introduction: Guy Smith’s Background and the Gun Facts Project

1:17 - The Origins and Evolution of the Gun Facts Project

4:05 - Impact of Gun Facts on Public Discourse and Misinformation

17:38 - Analyzing the Role of Street Gangs in Gun Violence

38:29 - De-Institutionalization and Its Effects on Public Safety and Mass Shootings

53:03 - Exploring Solutions: The Efficacy of Red Flag Laws and Suicide Prevention

55:05 - Cultural and Demographic Factors Influencing Gun Violence and Suicide Rates





