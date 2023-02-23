© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: Fellow-fighter Leslie had a conversation with a Korean War veteran in his 80s. He also worked as a DC police officer and he was very aware that federal agencies were corrupt and American Traitors were there. He was also a first-hand witness that CCP sent young soldiers to the battlefield to die for nothing.
02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：战友与一位 80 多岁的朝鲜战争老兵进行了交谈。 他还担任过华盛顿特区警察，他非常清楚联邦机构腐败，那里有美国叛徒。 他也亲眼见证了中共把年幼的孩子送上战场白白送死。
