02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: Fellow-fighter Leslie had a conversation with a Korean War veteran in his 80s
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
02/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2944f6e467

02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: Fellow-fighter Leslie had a conversation with a Korean War veteran in his 80s. He also worked as a DC police officer and he was very aware that federal agencies were corrupt and American Traitors were there. He was also a first-hand witness that CCP sent young soldiers to the battlefield to die for nothing.


02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：战友与一位 80 多岁的朝鲜战争老兵进行了交谈。 他还担任过华盛顿特区警察，他非常清楚联邦机构腐败，那里有美国叛徒。 他也亲眼见证了中共把年幼的孩子送上战场白白送死。


02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：战友与一位 80 多岁的朝鲜战争老兵进行了交谈。 他还担任过华盛顿特区警察，他非常清楚联邦机构腐败，那里有美国叛徒。 他也亲眼见证了中共把年幼的孩子送上战场白白送死。

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
