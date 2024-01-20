How the Crime succeeded...

This documentary includes the testimonies of geneticists, molecular biologists, epidemiologists, biochemists, lawyers, prestigious journalists and Nobel Laureates who are contributing very different versions of the pandemic to which the media have accustomed us. With the COVID-19 crisis, policies have been implemented that would seem unthinkable under normal conditions. And all this has been achieved by means of an instrument as effective as it is old: fear.
