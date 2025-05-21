BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Law Enforcement" is NOT Held Accountable NOW! We Need Prosecutions, NOT IMMUNITY!
America at War
America at War
37 views • 3 months ago

It is unbelievable, the level of criminality that exists within modern Policing.

Do you know what allowed it to get that way? LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY!


Law Enforcement has literally been growing more criminal by the day!

If you "Back the Blue" then you endorse #Violence against innocent people

and unlawful charges filed on innocent Americans too!


If you are backing the "Thin Blue Line GANG" then you back #Criminals

Criminals who won't be prosecuted as a matter of fact!


THE PEOPLE must comprehend that it is THEIR DUTY to convene a grand jury to indict these criminals! SCOTUS has ruled it is within their Authority!


I detest their Maritime Admiralty Law #Slave system

But until we can abolish it, we gotta live with it!


And that won't be possible if Police have FEDERAL IMMUNITY

on top of all of their other immunities! It is a bad joke!


YOU got to let these fools know that it is NOT ACCEPTABLE!

Not today or any other!


WE NEED MORE ACCOUNTABILITY NOT LESS!


original video:

🔴THIS IS VERY BAD: A NIGHTMARE "BACK-THE-BLUE LAW" JUST PASSED

https://youtu.be/9iteVelCtyA

