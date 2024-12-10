Why Are UFOs & Extraterrestrials Here?

Gregory Sova, Brian Ruhe and Yulian met with the Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group on Nov. 21, 2024. They discussed their experiences and theories on the presence of extraterrestrials (ETs). Gregory shared a profound spiritual experience involving an orb during a Catholic mass, which he interpreted as a shamanic initiation. He linked ET experiences to Christian archetypes and suggested that ETs aim to elevate human consciousness. Brian hypothesized that ETs are hybridizing humans to create a more telepathic, spiritual species. They also discussed the challenges of studying UFO phenomena scientifically and the potential impact of ET experiences on individuals and their families, referencing the "hitchhiker effect." Yulian raised questions about the necessity and ethics of such experiences. The discussion delved into the nature of consciousness, free will, and their implications. Yulian argued that consciousness is anchored by the brain but originates elsewhere, while Gregory and Brian discussed the role of mental conditioning and habitual patterns in free will. The conversation explored the ethical implications of telepathy and non-human intelligence, questioning whether their actions respect human free will. The debate included references to Buddhist teachings on karma and the law of cause and effect. The participants concluded that understanding these concepts requires deep philosophical and scientific inquiry, and suggested further exploration through personal experiences and research.

