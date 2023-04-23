Ukraine Update April 23, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Figolevka, Dvurechye (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Staritsa (Kharkov region).

💥 Up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Russian Ground-Attack and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Over 65 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have liberated three quarters in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops have been blocking the enemy on the flanks and supporting the assault detachments to take control over the city.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka and Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 6 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 62 firing missions in this area.

💥 Up to 255 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one infantry fighting vehicle, six armored fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and two D-20 howitzers have been destroyed in this area during the day.

💥 In addition, an ammunition depot of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 An artillery ordnance depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces has inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Belogorye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized in these directions during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 25 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 97 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 136 areas during the day.

💥 Air defense forces have intercepted 10 HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️ Moreover, five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Novokrasnyanka, Golikovo, Rubezhnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Removka (Zaporozhye region) and Starovlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry