Anbaric - Spit It Out - New Rock 2024

Silence is like poison, through my veins
The agony that life contains...
Every time we talk there’s, a brewing storm
It’s getting cold instead of warm
Those guarded eyes, The tension rise
I can’t read your mind all, the signs misread
So much left, unsaid...
Those guarded eyes, The tension rise
I can’t take this any longer, (spit it out)
I deserve the truth so... spit it out
No time to doubt, Just spit it out
Find redemption, in truth, and heal your soul.
Don't let the darkness, consume you whole
Consume you whole...
I can’t take this any longer, (spit it out)
I deserve the truth so... spit it out X2
No time to doubt, Just spit it out
I can’t take this any longer, spit it out
I deserve the truth so... spit it out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.