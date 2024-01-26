Anbaric - Spit It Out - New Rock 2024

Silence is like poison, through my veins

The agony that life contains...

Every time we talk there’s, a brewing storm

It’s getting cold instead of warm

Those guarded eyes, The tension rise

I can’t read your mind all, the signs misread

So much left, unsaid...

I can’t take this any longer, (spit it out)

I deserve the truth so... spit it out

No time to doubt, Just spit it out

Find redemption, in truth, and heal your soul.

Don't let the darkness, consume you whole

Consume you whole...

I can’t take this any longer, (spit it out)

I deserve the truth so... spit it out X2

No time to doubt, Just spit it out

I can’t take this any longer, spit it out

I deserve the truth so... spit it out