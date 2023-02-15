Ukraine Update Feb 15, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◻️In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Dvurechnaya, Tabayevka, Peschanoye, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, five pickups, three motor vehicles, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed in this area during the day.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit AFU units in the areas of Tyrny, Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

💥Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS launcher were destroyed.

◻️In Donetsk direction, more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, four Msta-B howitzers, and a Grad MLRS were destroyed during an offensive by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire.

💥Moreover, a hangar with military hardware of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye districts, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces carried out a complex shelling of AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy has suffered up to 40 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and two Msta-B and D-30 howitzers during the day. A munition depot was annihilated close to Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

◻️In Kherson direction, a Msta-B howitzer was obliterated during the counter-battery warfare operation.

💥In addition, two ammunition depots were destroyed near Antonovka (Kherson region) and Veseloye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 108 areas during the day. A command post of an AFU electronic warfare unit was destroyed near Monachinovka (Kharkov region).

✈️ Russian jet fighters have intercepted a Mig-29 aircraft near Cherevkovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Slovyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry