Kari Lake: We have to vote Biden out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senate candidate Kari Lake calls out President Biden's approval rating, why Donald Trump was a better President, and how we can bring America First to D.C. and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html