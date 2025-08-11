BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. William Makis Reveals The Health Benefits Of Ivermectin For Cancer, MS, Lyme Disease, Breast Can
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
157 views • 1 month ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6do16v-dr-william-makis-ivermectin.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Dr. William Makis Reveals The Health Benefits Of Ivermectin For Cancer, MS, Lyme Disease, Breast Cancer, And MORE!


Dr. William Makis for a compelling discussion on Ivermectin and other repurposed drugs. Dr. Makis shares insights on Ivermectin’s safety, origins, and unexpected applications—ranging from COVID-19 to Parkinson's, Lyme disease, and even cancer.


He also highlights patient success stories, the Nobel Prize-winning history of Ivermectin, and explores other promising treatments like fenbendazole, a dog dewormer showing potential in cancer care.


The episode examines the challenges of making these innovative treatments accessible amid ongoing resistance.




Keywords
cancerlyme diseasebreast cancermsdr william makisdr makiswilliam makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis ivermectindr william makis reveals the health benefits of ivermectin for cancerdr william makis breast cancerdr william makis msdr william makis lyme diseasedr william makis fenbendazole
