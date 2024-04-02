Dr. Ahmed Al-Hafedh - The Current State of Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celeste sits down with her good friend Dr. Ahmed Al-Hafedh to talk about health, medicine and the current state of society.
Chemical Free Body
Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!
https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste
Use Code: celeste
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
Dr. Ahmed Al-Hafedh,
Dr. Ahmed,
Dr. Al-Hafedh,
psychology,
psychotherapy,
meditation,
research,
Vaccines,
sudden death,
turbo cancer,
long covid,
covid,
covid19,
wuhan,
Anthony Fauci,
per test,
cash,