◽️ Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin's video statement on taking the city of Bakhmut on April 2nd, 2023

◽️ Nazis bully Christians.

◽️ Sunday service continues in Kiev-Pechersk Lavra led by Metropolitan Onuphry in Kiev.

◽️ War reporter Vladlen Tatarsky killed in St. Petersburg blast.

◽️ Resident of St. Petersburg, Darya Trepova, was detained on suspicion of the murder of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

◽️ Ukrainian Neo Nazi and war criminal Ivan Zaliznyak has a scheme offering bribes to individuals for carrying terrorist actions in the territory of Russia.

◽️ American boxer Kevin Johnson asks Putin for Russian citizenship.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova, Olshany, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ The enemy suffered losses of up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer. In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of six Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian ground-attack aircraft and Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Makeevka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and D-30 howitzer in this direction.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery have eliminated over 210 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, three Turkish made Kirpi armoured personal carriers, three armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer over the past 24 hours.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, air strikes and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces carried out attack against AFU units in the areas of Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Moreover, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups were neutralized close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Vishnevoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers have been eliminated during the day in this direction.

💥 Moreover, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare radar station was destroyed near Usepnovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized up to 15 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 103 areas during the day.

💥 An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 A command post and a communication center of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated close to Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The control and observation posts of the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 25th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit close to Petrovskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



