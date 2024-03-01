'HISTORIC': Biden SLAMMED over 'biggest national security failure'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan joins 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' to discuss President Biden and former President Trump visiting Texas today.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html