THE JEWISH TORAH INDIGENOUS PALESTINE SCIENCE ₪ LOGICAL FALLACY

'Muh ZOOM meeting got hijacked by Unit 8200...and all VfB habs to shoah for eet is this lousy screenshot!'
Be glad there aren't any others 🫣
VfB was attending Robert Moningstar's MJ-13 Zoom Meeting -The Aztec UFO Crash, when the Phoenicians tried busting a move on us 🛸
https://robertmorningstar.substack.com/p/open-invitation-to-join-in-robert
This actually happened, and now lends credence to Nick Fuentes' claims - the vulnerabilities of Cozy [and now ZOOM] were weaponized to engage in their pathetic attack
When news of what happened to Nick got out, all of it had been blurred; when this happened mere hours ago as of this posting, we were subject to the full rankness of all the gay pr0n these twinks could muster, along with a repeated sample of MC Hammer's 'You Can't Touch This' and green-screened faked beheadings 🔪
Wonder if he's being cheated of royalties, huh, you one trick ponies 🦄
The hacking attempt was discussed in further detail on the next episode of World Pirate Radio Podcast News - will have it for you when it's available
The video...we'll let it speak for itself
Source: https://gab.com/Bojo06/posts/112482476809774814
https://yaledailynews.com/blog/2001/04/25/skull-and-bones-video-airs-on-abc/