How to Set Up OpenVPN: Step-by-Step Server Configuration Guide #Anonymous

Welcome to our step-by-step guide on setting up an OpenVPN server! 🎥 In this video, we'll walk you through the entire process of installing, configuring, and securing your OpenVPN server to ensure your connection is private and encrypted.





🔑 What You'll Learn in This Video:

✅ How to install OpenVPN on Windows)

✅ Generating keys and certificates using EasyRSA

✅ Configuring server and client files

✅ How to connect securely to your VPN from any device

✅ Tips to troubleshoot common OpenVPN issues





📌 Why OpenVPN?

OpenVPN is a powerful and open-source VPN solution used worldwide for its reliability, flexibility, and top-notch security. Perfect for personal use, small businesses, or enterprise networks.





🚀 Follow Along with Ease!

We’ve made this guide beginner-friendly, so even if you’re new to VPNs or Linux, you’ll be able to set up your server in no time.





🔗 Useful Links:

OpenVPN Official Website: https://openvpn.net





🔴 Disclaimer 🔴

This video is made available for educational and informational purposes only. We believe that everyone must be aware of cybersecurity to avoid different types of cyberattacks on computers, websites, apps, etc. Please regard the word hacking as ethical every time we use it.



