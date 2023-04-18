© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eqpin3368
They're using the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and the Washington Post, all those respected media outlets, to fan out their propaganda, their misinformation
他们利用《华尔街日报》、《纽约邮报》、《华盛顿邮报》，所有这些受人尊敬的媒体机构来扩大他们的宣传，他们的错误信息。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish