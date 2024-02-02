BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

To Civil War or Not to Civil War?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 02/02/2024

For three years, Americans have been subjected to the most corrupt, un-American, subversive, hostile, and globalist-minded administration in the history of the United States. It’s clear to tens of millions of Americans that the radicals running the Biden administration are intentionally trying to destroy this country, the most blatant illustrations of that being its open-border policies and legal assaults on Texas whenever the state tries to implement security measures. All this prompts the question — have we reached the point of civil war? Time stamps in today’s show: @ 11:58 | The bloody reality of war @ 15:00 | Americans are the people we once were @ 22:20 | Federalism is the answer @ 34:18 | The real problem is that too many people are very wrong about critical things @ 39:40 | Reading listeners’ feedback

Keywords
civil wartexassupreme courtusfederalborder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy