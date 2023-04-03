A FOOLS TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/dollar-china-petro-yuan-saudi-b0b6e48f https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65131913
https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/new-worries-america-on-verge-of-losing-petrodollar-privilege-202303311933
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidblackmon/2023/04/02/a-spate-of-recent-deals-raises-chatter-of-a-fading-petrodollar/?sh=7938e3855964
https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/crude-us-emergency-reserve-falls-lowest-since-oct-1984-2022-09-12/