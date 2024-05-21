BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Makai Prince Dorabocchan (1990, PC-Engine)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
11 views • 12 months ago

Makai Prince Dorabocchan is a platformer developed by Spiel and RED Company, and published by Naxat Soft. It was only released in Japan. The game is prequel to Chou Makai Taisen! - Dorabocchan, which was released as The Twisted Tales of Spike McFang in North America.

Dorabocchan can jump and use a magic wand to hit enemies. He can find different type of armour which give him protection and in some cases, a weapon improvement. The armour is lost after taking too much damage. There are also item which can be collected and will have an effect for a limited amount of time. For example, a cape enables Dorabocchan to double-jump, while a syringe makes him throw syringes which freeze enemies. Dorabocchan can also cower. This protects him from some - but not all attacks - and he can throw exploding tomatoes while cowering. Health is replaced by collecting cans of tomatoes. You can also collect single tomatoes which will be used during the boss fights. Sometimes you meet a bat. If you destroy it, Dorabocchan's servant will appear and function as a platform.

Keywords
shootemupspielnaxat softpc-engineturbografx-16red company
