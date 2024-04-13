Reynosa / Hidalgo Port of Entry: More shocking proof of Biden's Border Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News | Breaking: Back at the Reynosa / Hidalgo Port of Entry and more shocking proof of Joe Biden and the Democrats invasion. They want you to think that they’re doing something to fix the border. They are liars.
They have destroyed it and it’s not by accident. Check this out! …Much more to come!
#CBP1 #BidenBorderInvasion
Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice @BenBergquam
