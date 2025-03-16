A Prisoner Freed After 23 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Yasser Al-Sharbaty, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, is freed by the resistance in the Toufan Al-Aqsa deal after spending twenty-three years in an occupation prison.
Interview: Yasser Al-Sharbaty, the freed prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 09/02/2025
