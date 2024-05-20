© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Network clip | Michael Waller: Military Coup Simulation Reveals Potentially Dangerous 2024 Outcome for Donald Trump.
'They are wargaming how to get a certain seated president out of office. Even if Donald Trump rightfully wins the 2024, this group wants to have him removed. They are manipulating the legal system. This is banana republic stuff. '
#TuckerCarlson #JMichaelWaller #DonaldTrump #CIA #NSA #januarysix #JoeBiden #news #politics #interview #podcast #DOJ #2024election