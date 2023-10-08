© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RepMattGaetz | Kevin McCarthy Was NEVER Serious About His Promises!Congressman Matt Gaetz joined “The Joe Pags Show” to discuss why Kevin McCarthy deserved to be vacated from the House Speakership, what the hostile reaction from the D.C. uniparty has been like, and how the American people are ultimately supportive of his efforts to change Congress.
(Rumble, Joe Page Show, 10/05/23)
