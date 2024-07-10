Not climate change: it's called pollution of our environment!

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





GMO, genetically modified. So every disease on the first slide, that red asterisk, I can put to a genetically modified organism. And that's 2014 just before our book Plague of Corruption came out. And it's environmental change. There's no such thing as climate change: it's called pollution! And Bobby Kennedy knows this. Oh, so unpredictable uncontrollable impacts on safety.

I don't care whether you immunize your tomato, your cauliflower, your tobacco, which we need nicotine, Bryan Ardis thank you. We need nicotine. Nicotine is central in our detox pathways. And so here, "scrambling the host genome,” you scrambled the genome of your tomato. It's not food. It's one of the deadliest toxins: glyphosate in Roundup. "Inactivating genes," "activating genes," that's just number one. What they injected to you. All the way at the bottom is the toxicity of herbicides: Roundup! Bobby Kennedy and Children's Health Defense, won in 2014, a court case that said "glyphosate caused cancer "and did the FDA stop putting that on your food, or using it as a drying agent in silos?!? No, they did not.





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/09/2024

Full presentation at the Old State Saloon, in Eagle, Id organized by BRAVERITAS: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mrGmModmmVGy