7. Court TV 2024-7-31 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

07/31/2024 3:00 PM Courtroom E1201 COMPETENCY Scheduled

The video is about a court case involving the state of Washington versus Reverend Benshoof, focusing on competency and continuance issues.

Important points mentioned:

The case involves the state of Washington versus Reverend Benshoof. ​ The defense attorney, James Coats, is representing Reverend Benshoof. There is a discussion about competency and a request for a continuance until Monday at 1pm due to waiting for the competency report. Reverend Benshoof does not agree to the continuance and did not appear in court, even though he was aware of the hearing. ​ There are concerns about Reverend Benshoof's mental health condition based on his responses at a previous hearing. A competency determination cannot be made without evaluation or Reverend Benshoof's presence. The court acknowledges the need for Reverend Benshoof to be present for further proceedings.

The case is continued until Monday to address the issue of competency and Reverend Benshoof's involvement.