Do Adopted People Really Live Longer? (The Surprising Biblical Truth)

Discover the astonishing answer to why adopted people live forever—spiritually! In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Romans 8 to reveal how spiritual adoption into God’s family grants believers eternal life, the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, and a heavenly inheritance.
Learn:
Why every child of God receives the Holy Spirit immediately (Romans 8:9)
How to live by the Spirit, not the flesh, to please God
Why suffering as a Christian is a proof of adoption and a path to future glory
The ultimate promise: eternal life with Christ and a resurrected body
If you’ve ever wondered what it truly means to be “adopted by God,” this video unpacks the life-changing blessings—and responsibilities—of joining heaven’s family. Don’t forget to subscribe for daily devotions and share this truth with someone needing hope!
00:00 Introduction and Opening Hymn
00:44 Greetings and Introduction to the Topic
01:12 Understanding Our Adoption in Christ
02:31 The Role of the Holy Spirit in Adoption
05:36 Living by the Spirit, Not the Flesh
06:30 The Proof and Expectation of Suffering
09:40 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
