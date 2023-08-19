FIRE POWER! with Mario Murillo and Todd Coconato I 8-9-23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight on FIRE POWER!
What is Tucker Carlson saying about the Bible? That's right. Tucker Carlson is talking about the Bible and about his faith.
Also, what is why do children keep coming up, the issue of children. It's in movies. It's it keeps coming up. And there's a reason.
Blue cities are literally making liberals turn on the woke. That's right, Liberals are getting mad at liberals like Bill Maher.
Finally, what you need to know your role is in what God is doing right now.
Don't miss tonight's powerful episode of FIRE POWER!
