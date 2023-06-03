NIGHT SHADOWS 06022023 -- West meets East in the Front Waters of the Tribulation Soon to Come

The war drums beat ever louder in the Ukraine area of unrest as West meets East in the front waters of the Tribulation soon to come. Humanity never learns and never will because of the knowledge of good and evil, and must go through yet another violent lesson of war - but this time the nuclear aspect comes into play and can easily turn the world into a nuclear wasteland because of the insanity that God warned would come if we rejected HIS TRUTH, and if we disobeyed His simple commands to ENTER IN at the STRAIT GATE and walk this mysterious SHADOW OF DEATH NARROW WAY. It has been refused globally and by the Christian Church as well, and thus humanity must, ONCE AGAIN, go under the rod of correction and ultimate destruction. The real message is simple: try as we might, without a CHANGED HEART, there is no redemption, only destruction and ruin. And so it goes in this evil Matrix...

