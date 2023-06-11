BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
雷夫·赫特蘭: 醫治「孤兒的靈」Healing the Orphaned Spirit - Leif Hetland
16 views • 06/11/2023

雷夫·赫特蘭分享他尋找愛與肯定的經歷。他的儿少期年充滿來自性侵害和毒癮的破碎，但上帝愛的洗禮，改變了一切。

Leif tells the story of his search for love and affirmation during a broken childhood filled with sexual abuse and addiction and the baptism in God's love that changed everything.

Click this Telegram channel link to access more testimonies and teachings on healing of sexual brokenness https://t.me/+15QjMsoAPY8zNThl


用這個鏈接，就可以加入這個性清得醫治的資源 Telegram 頻道 ❤️ https://t.me/+15QjMsoAPY8zNThl

想知道更多？通過 [email protected] 聯繫我們

Want to know more? Contact us at [email protected]

healingsexualitylove of godorphaned spirit
