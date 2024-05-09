FOR RUSSIA, FOR VICTORY! HOORAY - roars Russian Prez with 9,000+ military personnel echoing back thunderous chant before Victory Day parade (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/37151) kicks off with epic rendition of Russian anthem

West would like to forget lessons of WWII but we remember fate of mankind was decided in grand battles in Moscow, Leningrad, Stalingrad, Mink and Kiev - Putin.

