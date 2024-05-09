The Victory Day parade begins the ceremonial march

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOR RUSSIA, FOR VICTORY! HOORAY - roars Russian Prez with 9,000+ military personnel echoing back thunderous chant before Victory Day parade (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/37151) kicks off with epic rendition of Russian anthem
West would like to forget lessons of WWII but we remember fate of mankind was decided in grand battles in Moscow, Leningrad, Stalingrad, Mink and Kiev - Putin.