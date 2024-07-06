Dragon Blaze (2000, Arcade)

Dragon Blaze is a vertically scorlling shoot'em up developed and published by Psikyo. It was also released for Playstation 2.

Similar to other Psikyo shooters, you do not have different weapons throughout the game, but you choose between several characters who have individual weapons and attributes. Each character has different bullet patterns, damage, speed and bomb attack. Weapon power can be increased by collecting P symbols. Each character rides a dragon which also fires. There is a button for a dragon attack which detaches the dragon. The dragon will hold its position and cannot be destroyed.If the dragon collides with a target upon detaching, it will deal high damage to it. Each boss also has a weak point which opens during the fight. If you manage to hit it with a dragon attack, it will destroy the boss and give you a technical bonus. Pressing the dragon attack button again will call it back to your character.