Deborah Tainsh Recounts the History of Memorial Day and Her Son’s Ultimate Sacrifice
70 views • 05/22/2023

Deborah Tainsh is a military wife and mom who is passionate about sharing the stories of those who have had to grapple with the death of their loved ones on the battlefield. Deborah’s son, Patrick, was killed in action in 2004 while protecting his comrades and defending the freedoms of Americans. Deborah gives the history of Memorial Day, highlighting that many Americans don’t understand the sacrifice military families have had to make when their loved ones are serving our country. The younger generation doesn’t grasp that our freedoms are not free, she says. The history of Memorial Day and the history of the U.S. military itself is being quietly expunged by our unappreciative government, who doesn’t take care of our veterans as they should. 



TAKEAWAYS


Memorial Day is mourning those who have died while serving our country while Veterans Day is honoring those who have served


Take a few moments this Memorial Day to thank God and a veteran for your freedoms and teach your kids to do the same


History is being erased and rewritten in textbooks and through the destruction of monuments so the youth won’t know America’s history


Today in America, it is extremely concerning that less than one percent of our population is actively serving in the military



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

PATRIOT PREPARED (get 10% off with the code TINA): https://bit.ly/3gRZFAz 

Heart of a Hawk book: https://amzn.to/45aH1bU

Surviving the Folded Flag book: https://amzn.to/3pNGhJv


🔗 CONNECT WITH DEBORAH TAINSH

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3pf8XLe 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
americamilitarywarmarineserviceiraquseclintonsgeorge bushvietnamwifeagent orangeultimate sacrificetina griffincounter culture mom showdeborah tainshhistory of memorial day
