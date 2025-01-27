Nebraska's Own Political Puppet - Drunk and Dumber Jim Pillen Is Nebraska’s Joe Biden Part 1

We've finally gotten rid of Joe Biden from the presidency, but another Biden-like figure still lingers out there, and no, it's not Hunter Biden —it's much worse. Here in Nebraska, we have our very own version of Joe Biden in the form of Governor Jim Pillen. Both Pillen and the former President Joe Biden are not celebrated for their policy triumphs but rather for their comedic potential, if it weren't for the disastrous consequences of their leadership on the citizens they're supposed to serve. It's as if they're intentionally trying to harm people, but they're too inept to pull it off deliberately; instead, their puppeteers exploit them to serve their own interests. The comparison between Pillen and Biden isn't about their political visions but their leadership—or the profound absence of it—unless you consider leading a charge off a cliff like a buffalo jump to be a form of leadership. Public opinion has painted both with the same brush, casting them as the court jesters, mindless fools, and brain-dead stooges of politics.





