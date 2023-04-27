Yeshua's Example

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we compassionate towards others as our Savior had been? ...and is that characteristic an automatic sense of guidance in our lives? ...or does the world, more admittedly, have us drawn into their "king of the mountain" contractual ideologies, pushing us to selfishly enter into materialistic competition against our neighbors?