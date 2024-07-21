BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden Quits
Right Edition
35 views • 9 months ago

Barack Obama Releases Statement On Joe Biden Dropping Out, Notably Doesn’t Endorse Kamala Harris


Former President Barack Obama has released an official statement regarding Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.


In a lengthy statement published on Medium, Obama praised Biden and noted that Biden had dropped out because of his “love” for the country.


Obama stated, “I know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life.”


The 44th President added, “But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of the country.”


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/barack-obama-releases-statement-joe-biden-dropping-notably/



It’s Happening: Alex Soros Calls For Democrat Party to Unite Around Kamala Harris


Shortly after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, also supported Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement.


Alex Soros, who chairs the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations, wrote in a post on X, “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump.”


Soros continued, “She is the best and most qualified candidate we have.”


“Long live the American Dream!” concluded Soros.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/its-happening-alex-soros-calls-democrat-party-unite/



President Trump Reacts to Joe Biden’s Withdrawal from Presidential Race


Joe Biden announced on Sunday his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.


Former President Donald Trump wasted no time in criticizing Biden, portraying his departure as an admission of failure and deceit.


In his announcement, Biden listed numerous so-called achievements of his regime, claiming to have bolstered the economy, enhanced healthcare, and passed significant climate legislation.


“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said, asserting that his decision to not seek reelection was in the nation’s best interest.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/president-trump-reacts-joe-bidens-withdrawal-presidential-race/

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
