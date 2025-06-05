TSA is ending QUIET SKIES, which ‘FAILED to stop a single terrorist attack while costing US taxpayers roughly $200M a year’ - DHS head Kristi Noem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TSA is ending QUIET SKIES, which ‘FAILED to stop a single terrorist attack while costing US taxpayers roughly $200 mln a year’ — DHS head Kristi Noem
Under the guise of ‘national security’ Quiet Skies targeted ‘POLITICAL OPPONENTS’ of Joe Biden
Tulsi Gabbard was one high profile target, tailed by the feds.
Here's DHS publication from 2019 about it:
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/pia-tsa-spqs018i-april2019_1.pdf