TSA is ending QUIET SKIES, which ‘FAILED to stop a single terrorist attack while costing US taxpayers roughly $200M a year’ - DHS head Kristi Noem

Tulsi Gabbard was one high profile target, tailed by the feds.

Under the guise of ‘national security’ Quiet Skies targeted ‘POLITICAL OPPONENTS’ of Joe Biden

