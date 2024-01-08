Dr. William Makis: Targeting Food Supply with mRNA Vaccines?

Emerging trend of inoculating food animals with mRNA vaccines, fueled by significant investments from major corporations and governments, could have dire consequences for both animal and human health, as well as the food supply, warns physician and medical researcher Dr. William Makis.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Makis discusses the mechanisms and risks associated with both conventional and newer self-amplifying mRNA vaccines. He highlights the possibility of animals experiencing similar adverse effects as humans, such as cancers, blood clots, myocarditis, reproductive issues, and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Makis points out the potential threat of the prion, or protein misfolding, disorders, like Mad cow disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which could infect humans through consumption of contaminated meat or milk. He also expresses concern about the risk of DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines, which could integrate into the genomes of animals and humans and criticizes the lack of open discussion in medical circles about these and many other pressing issues, as mRNA vaccines have become a nearly sacred subject not to be questioned.

Dr. Makis questions the justification for such risks, pointing to the financial motives of pharmaceutical companies and propagation of narratives on unexplained emergent biological threats to livestock. It may be argued that the covert biowarfare projects might result in the mass infection and vaccination of cattle, followed by widespread slaughter due to mRNA vaccines’ side effects. This scenario logically links to global agendas aimed at reducing meat consumption and promoting alternatives like insects and cultivated meat. The importance of supporting local farmers and opposing these agendas cannot be overstated, said the researcher.

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with extensive expertise in radiology, oncology, and immunology, the author of over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications, and a best-selling author on Substack.

