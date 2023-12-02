BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moscow residents to Name Baby Panda Born in Moscow Zoo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 12/02/2023

Moscow residents to Name Baby Panda Born in Moscow Zoo

There are 10 names for citizens to choose from: Katyusha (a popular Russian name in China), Xiao Mo (Little Mo, short for Moscow), Mo Mo (also short for Moscow), Masha (one of the most popular Russian names in China), Jing Ding (Capital City), Xiao Ula (Little Hooray, a word the Chinese associate with Russia), Ai Min (Love for People), Bai Hua (White Birch), Hong Xing (Red Star), Zhenzhu (Pearl).

Two big pandas - a male named Ru Yi and a female named Ding Ding - were delivered to Moscow on April 29, 2019. At the end of August 2023, Sobyanin announced that Russia's first big panda cub had been born at the Moscow Zoo.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy