BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Sin Nature of Mankind Part 1: The Origin of Sin
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 6 months ago

The origin of sin has been debated for centuries. Some believe sin began when Adam and Eve disobeyed God and ate the forbidden fruit. But it is necessary to go back even further before the creation of humanity to the time when Lucifer was created.

He was beautiful cherub that led the other angels in praise of God. There was no evil initially present, but the goodness in him was replaced with discontent, which led to anger and hate towards God, and Lucifer chose to make himself into an evil entity. The other angels that opted to join his rebellion also became spiritually corrupted.

People often blame God for creating evil or allowing it to exist but that is not the case at all. Being evil is a personal choice that everyone must make and God cannot be blamed for your decisions. If God did not snuff out the Devil, why would He behave differently with mankind?

Following the expulsion from the Garden of Eden, Cain became so angry that he killed his brother and the rest is history. So the next time this topic comes up, remember that Lucifer was the original sinner.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1603.pdf

RLJ-1603 -- JUNE 11, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
evilhateangelsluciferadam and eveforbidden fruitangerpersonal choicecain and abelcreation of humanitydiscontentspiritual corruptionhistorical contextorigin of sinbeautiful cherubpraise of godblame godexpulsion from edenoriginal sinner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy