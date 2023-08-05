© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz:Secretary Mayorkas built an app for the cartels.
Illegal aliens no longer have to rush rivers, deserts, and Border Walls in Mexico to abuse our immigration system.
Now they only need to download Mayorkas’ CBP One app.
@RepMattGaetz
https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1687536308011335686?s=20