Rafah Gaza Family Evacuates To Khan Yunis Sets Up Tents Current Situation
مطبخ رشا الفلسطيني
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMGouyLsyoE
نازحين رفح بس مكمله تعالو شوفو بيتي الجديد🤷حمامي البسيط ومطبخي وأكلاتي مش هستسلم أنا قويه بدعمكم
Rafah is displaced, but it is complete. Come and see my new home🤷My simple bathroom, my kitchen, and my food. I will not give up. I am strong with your support