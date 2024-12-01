Jenin’s Resilience Issa Huweil’s Work Continuesa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The residents of Jenin camp are missing Issa Huweil, who played a key role in rebuilding the camp’s infrastructure after each invasion. He worked tirelessly, often before dawn. Now, his brother Khalil continues his mission. FPTV reports from Jenin Refugee Camp
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 28/11/2024
