Bill Gates’ GENETICALLY MODIFIED Mosquitoes Causes Malaria Outbreak: MSM Claims It’s A Coincidence

Stew Peters Show





July 5, 2023





Dr. Stella believes everyone should have hydroxychloroquine in their medicine cabinet, so go to http://DrStellaMD.com, use promocode “STEW”, and protect yourself from malaria.

Bill Gates funded the release of genetically modified mosquitoes that were supposed to cure diseases and yet old diseases are reemerging.

Dr. Stella Immanuel is here to talk about the recent Malaria cases found in Florida and Texas after a 20 year hiatus.

Dr. Stella is getting emails from people who are scared about getting malaria.

The type of malaria that was found is the least aggressive.

Hydroxychloroquine is effective at treating and preventing this type of malaria.

Ivermectin does not prevent or treat malaria but if you are taking it and get bitten while it’s in your bloodstream, the mosquito dies.

The reason Dr. Stella is so skilled at treating Covid patients because she grew up in Camaron which is a malaria endemic zone.

Now she helps patients help themselves by stocking their medicine cabinets to they can be prepared during the next crisis.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yc5tq-bill-gates-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-causes-malaria-outbreak-msm-clai.html