You will own NOTHING, you will LEASE it!
351 views • 12/01/2023

"Why do you want to own a cell phone, if you can just lease it? Why shouldn't you lease your refrigerator, or your washing machine, or your dishwasher? Why do you want to own it?"

WEF 'Young Global Leader', Ida Auken, delivers a sales pitch for a future without ownership, whereby products, tools and appliances are rented and shared—in what's known as a "circular economy"—instead of owned outright.

But only if you're up-to-date with all the required injections, your social credit score is high enough, and you haven't exceeded your weekly carbon allowance. Otherwise, the CBDC you're using to rent everything won't allow the transaction to even go through.

Full talk (https://youtube.com/watch?v=oyl-1B3PkXw)

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

world economic forumwefida auken
