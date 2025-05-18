BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Police are CRIMINALS violating their sworn Oath and the Constitution!
America at War
America at War
149 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 4 months ago

#Police are #Criminals


The #Courts and the Police both

are nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime!


The entire "system" that you think is your "government" is actually nothing more than a CORPORATION which is operating based on fraud & deception under "maritime admiralty law" or "The Law of the SEA"

(And we are NOT at sea)


And that is the simple FACT of the matter!

These criminals often KNOW their actions are criminal!


And they don't care!

Because they are criminals... and they are never held accountable by their criminal accomplices within the Courts! It's intolerable folks!


When will YOU stop being a #Slave to an illegitimate and criminal system?

Are you going to allow your children to grow up enslaved by this system of FRAUD and DECEPTION???


Everything these scumbags do is in violation of the actual LAW!

Which is COMMON LAW. Which means "Do no harm to another financially or physically" and you are fine"


You have been brainwashed by the Rockefeller school system to accept your own enslavement! It is time to pull your head gently from your ass, and FREE YOURSELF!


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

(You would actually be the very FIRST ONE to do so!)

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy