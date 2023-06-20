BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Microwave Radiation Can Facilitate Mind Control and Mass Shootings - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
257 views • 06/20/2023

There is a curious link between the emergence of new technology and the scourge of a devastating pandemic, points out Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner is an attorney who has written many articles and several books on issues like banking and law. He dissects how the research of Barrie Trower revealed a treasure trove of information regarding the horrifying effects of microwave radiation on the human body. Can microwave radiation alter the state of the human mind? Reiner argues that it can. He also says that it can potentially facilitate geoengineering, mind control, and mental agitation - the kind of dissociation that you might find in a serial killer! Microwave radiation, he shares, is like a manipulation of the human brain. 



TAKEAWAYS


Microwave radiation can be used for healing or for harm, and globalists are using it for worldwide mass genocide.


Many symptoms of disease can be created by utilizing microwave radiation


Operation Paperclip facilitated ex-Nazi scientists into the U.S. who orchestrated the CIA’s development of their mind control programs 


International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) has countless videos and interviews with professionals that discuss issues like microwave radiation and its harmful effects on humans



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Barrie Trower Interview: https://bit.ly/3qdk8Vb 

C60 Complete (use code TINA for $5 off): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. REINER FUELLMICH

Website: https://icic.law/page/2/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/42cSO6L 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
mind controlmk ultramicrowave radiationmass shootingsattorneycounter culturedr reiner fuellmichtina griffinbarrie towermental agitation
