Microwave Radiation Can Facilitate Mind Control and Mass Shootings - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

There is a curious link between the emergence of new technology and the scourge of a devastating pandemic, points out Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner is an attorney who has written many articles and several books on issues like banking and law. He dissects how the research of Barrie Trower revealed a treasure trove of information regarding the horrifying effects of microwave radiation on the human body. Can microwave radiation alter the state of the human mind? Reiner argues that it can. He also says that it can potentially facilitate geoengineering, mind control, and mental agitation - the kind of dissociation that you might find in a serial killer! Microwave radiation, he shares, is like a manipulation of the human brain.
TAKEAWAYS
Microwave radiation can be used for healing or for harm, and globalists are using it for worldwide mass genocide.
Many symptoms of disease can be created by utilizing microwave radiation
Operation Paperclip facilitated ex-Nazi scientists into the U.S. who orchestrated the CIA’s development of their mind control programs
International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) has countless videos and interviews with professionals that discuss issues like microwave radiation and its harmful effects on humans
