Abortion in Our Water - Abigail Forman - Freedom Alive® Ep157

Abigail Forman is a researcher and policy analyst with Liberty Counsel Action. Abigail has written a comprehensive analysis detailing how the same water that we use to drink, cook, and bathe in, may contain residuals from abortion drugs. In fact, an estimated 30 to 40 tons of hazardous medical waste, including human remains, are being flushed into the water systems. On this episode, Abigail discusses more about this issue and how we can take action!

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered July 20, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm